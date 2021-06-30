Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000.

Shares of THMAU stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

