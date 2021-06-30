Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPAU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.