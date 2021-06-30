Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,327 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

