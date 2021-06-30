Amalgamated Bank Has $833,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $119,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $152.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.38, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.