Amalgamated Bank Has $825,000 Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $45,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after buying an additional 453,236 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after buying an additional 196,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.