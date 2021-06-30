Citigroup Inc. Acquires 356,980 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 1,031.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 141.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,493 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $84,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,026,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,989,720.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,691. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

