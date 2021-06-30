Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.85. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.