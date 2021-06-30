Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $235,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

