Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $69,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,441,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,034.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,087.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.32 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,589 shares of company stock worth $45,401,659. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

