Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 43,808 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,842,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 6.3%.

Several research firms recently commented on EC. Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

