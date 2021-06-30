PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

