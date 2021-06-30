Trexquant Investment LP Invests $552,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,864,000.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

