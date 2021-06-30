Trexquant Investment LP Invests $552,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,864,000.
NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.
Hostess Brands Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
