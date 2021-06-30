Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

