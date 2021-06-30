SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $373.95 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 150.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

