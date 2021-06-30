Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.