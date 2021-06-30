Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,374 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Brookfield Renewable worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

