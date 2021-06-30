Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.96 Million Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,434,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.15% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

