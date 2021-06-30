Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.07 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

