Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 900.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

