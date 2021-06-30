First National Bank Invests $5.10 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of First National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.