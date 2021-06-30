Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 263.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

