Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

