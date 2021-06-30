EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Down 7.1%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.67. 63,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 780,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511,955 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,395 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.