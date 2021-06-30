Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 7.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price fell 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.38. 116,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,435,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

