Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 6.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. 137,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,473,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

