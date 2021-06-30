Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,586.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,586 ($33.79) and last traded at GBX 2,586 ($33.79), with a volume of 11953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,632 ($34.39).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £799.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,024.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bindi Foyle bought 350 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders bought a total of 364 shares of company stock worth $1,085,949 over the last three months.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

