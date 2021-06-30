Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEH opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Lixiang Education has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

