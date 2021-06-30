Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 117850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Several brokerages have commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
