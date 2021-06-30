Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 117850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several brokerages have commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 263,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,273,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 973,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

