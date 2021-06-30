Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) traded up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.79. 22,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,842,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $662.17 million, a PE ratio of -276.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

