Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SDVKY opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

