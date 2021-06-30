Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6,541.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,937 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $23,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $26,700,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 27.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.14. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

