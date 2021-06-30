Head-To-Head Contrast: Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) vs. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ideanomics and Gravity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 46.31 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -6.77 Gravity $344.25 million 2.27 $50.16 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ideanomics and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.55%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Gravity 17.60% 46.30% 31.29%

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gravity beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Sacred Blade; Dark Eden; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Action RO2: Spear of Odin; Tera Classic; the Lord; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. In addition, the company offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 129 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

