Head to Head Survey: CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) vs. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CVD Equipment and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -64.83% -21.12% -12.92% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million 1.86 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVD Equipment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CVD Equipment and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats CVD Equipment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace, medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, such as gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides instrumentation, fine feature patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and custom designed items, as well as offers carbon composites and electronic materials. The company sells its products primarily to aerospace/defense, medical, electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories. CVD Equipment Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

