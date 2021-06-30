Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 218.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,766 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 158,570 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $11,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

