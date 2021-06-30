Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

