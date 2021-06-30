4,998 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

