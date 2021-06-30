LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.