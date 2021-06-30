Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 344,262 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

