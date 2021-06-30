Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.19 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of SL Green Realty worth $57,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLG opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

