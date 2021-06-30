Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.92% of Columbia Banking System worth $59,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 129.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 33.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 110,538 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

