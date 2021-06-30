Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.93 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $57,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 812,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $30,748,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 73.5% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 766,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,031,000 after acquiring an additional 324,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

