Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $60,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

