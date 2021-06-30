$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

