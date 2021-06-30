-$1.99 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.22). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.