-$1.99 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.22). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

