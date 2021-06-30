Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 2,217 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $564,026.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,519.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.54. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $9,625,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.