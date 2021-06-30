AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $788,480.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AeroVironment stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

