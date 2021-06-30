Brokerages Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. ADTRAN posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.67 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

