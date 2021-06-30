AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Financial Analysis

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

This table compares AIkido Pharma and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -132.96%

This table compares AIkido Pharma and ProMIS Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 8,818.80 -$12.34 million N/A N/A ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million N/A N/A

ProMIS Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AIkido Pharma and ProMIS Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prion-like forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.