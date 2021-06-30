Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.68 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $61,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

