Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

